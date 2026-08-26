Forecast: A summer-like day with pm pop-ups

TAMPA — Good Wednesday Tampa Bay! It is a warm day with highs in the low 90s feeling close to 100 degrees. A few scattered afternoon pop-ups are possible with the sea-breeze this afternoon and evening. Coverage and temps look to be similar for Thursday as well.

Friday into the weekend we have offshore flow take over. This will allow rain to move in from the east, which usually brings higher rain coverage near the coast in the afternoon and evening. Highs may be a couple of degrees higher because the delayed sea breeze.

I hope you have a great day!