Forecast: A taste of fall this weekend...mainly in the morning.

We'll see mostly cloudy skies today. Morning temperatures in the 70s will warm into the mid-80s this afternoon. We'll see more clouds than sun with a few showers possible, mostly well east of the coast.

Drier air will begin to move in for the weekend. Saturday morning will still be mild with a few clouds. But look for a big drop in humidity during the day on Saturday with sunny skies in the afternoon and highs in the low 80s.

Sunday morning will be even nicer with lows in the 60s. We'll see plenty of sun and highs in the mid-80s on Sunday afternoon.

The nice weather will last into next week. Highs will return closer to normal, but humidity levels will not increase much through Wednesday.

TROPICS: Karen has formed in the far northeast Atlantic. The storm will fizzle tomorrow and be no threat to land. Jerry will move away from the Leeward Islands today and turn away from the US this weekend. Heavy rain across the islands this morning will improve by the afternoon. Weakening tropical storm Priscilla will bring localized flooding to the southwest US this weekend as the moisture from the storm moves into the area.