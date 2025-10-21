Forecast: A warm and sunny October day

TAMPA — Good Tuesday morning Tampa Bay! It is a nice and mild start with mostly sunny skies. Some fog is also possible inland, but should subside by mid-morning. Throughout the day highs really warm up to almost near 90 degrees. A stray sprinkle can't be ruled out in the afternoon south of Tampa Bay. Wednesday kicks off a nicer and slightly milder trend with a weak cold front. This will drop highs to the mid-80s with lows in the 60s. Maybe even an upper 50 inland, and along the nature coast in the morning. Friday stays dry with winds gusting up to 20 mph. The weekend looks like the tail end could bring us our next rain chance. Highs still in the mid to upper 80s.

