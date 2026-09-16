Forecast: A winds shift, a few showers, and slightly milder dew points

TAMPA — Good Wednesday morning Tampa Bay! A few isolated showers are possible along the east coast of Florida and could linger into the interior to start your day. Temps in the upper 70s with a muggy feel. As a wind shift moves in, drier air to the north keeps rain chances more isolated with east to west flow. Winds could gust up to 25-30 mph throughout the day from the north with a small craft advisory for the gulf waters. Highs near 90 degrees with dew points falling slightly this afternoon & evening and hangs out for at least till Thursday.

Wednesday features a similar set up with a milder morning in the low to mid 70s. Rain chances still look isolated with some breezy winds. Thursday into the weekend and beyond the pattern flips back. More rain and moisture return with pretty good PM chances for showers and storms. Temps hang in the upper 80s.

I hope you all have a great day!