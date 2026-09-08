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Forecast: Afternoon and evening rain chances remain

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
One Minute Weather Tampa Bay 28
WFTS
One Minute Weather Tampa Bay 28
Posted

TAMPA — Good Tuesday Tampa Bay! Most of the clouds are starting to break and temps are rising to nearly 90 degrees. As offshore flow returns, skies trend drier till the afternoon and evening. Showers and storms generally activate in the interior and then move towards Tampa and the beaches later on. Most temps will fall into the 80s and 70s as showers move through.

This pattern remains pretty much throughout the next week. Winds may shift a tad late-week, but for the most part, be ready for the PM downpours!

I hope you all have a great day!

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