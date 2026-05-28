Forecast: AM showers, then mostly dry

Morning showers, then drier weather for the afternoon.

On-shore flow is here! That means a chance of rain in the mornings along the coast, with the heaviest showers moving east for the afternoons and evenings out toward I-95.

Not all mornings will be as wet as today. Friday and Saturday should be dry in the morning. There will be storms popping up on Friday afternoon, but just about all of these will be east of I-75.

On Saturday, a deep feed of tropical moisture will move in overhead. This could bring us a ton of clouds and could keep pop-up coverage down in the afternoon. Highs will reach the 80s.

The data currently indicate that rain coverage will increase late in the weekend as a weak front moves closer to Florida. This could increase the chance of rain in the morning and afternoon on Sunday.