Forecast: Another amazing weather day

TAMPA — Good Wednesday Tampa Bay! It is another lovely day here in Tampa Bay with temps in the upper 70s and low 80s. Mostly sunny skies dominate throughout the day today. Light northerly winds will drop overnight lows into the low 60s.

Thursday through the weekend is much of the same. Highs stay nice in the low 80s. Lows start to get a mid milder in the mid to upper 60s over the weekend. A frontal boundary will move through over the next few days and Saturday could see some gusty winds up to 20-25 mph. Maybe an isolated chance for a sprinkle, but the majority of us look to stay dry even into next week.

I hope you all have a great day!