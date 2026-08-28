Forecast: Another chance for afternoon showers

TAMPA — Good Friday morning Tampa Bay! We are one step closer to the weekend and things look very similar to yesterday. A few coastal AM showers are possible west of US-19. Temps start in the 70s for most. Highs will rise to nearly 90 degrees by the afternoon. Showers and storms will initiate near 75 and push into the interior in the afternoon. Most should dissipate by sunset.

The weekend looks 50/50 with rain chances both days, just a way higher and more widespread chance for Sunday. Saturday begins our pattern of offshore-flow. Showers and storms likely pop up near noon in the interior before pushing west throughout the afternoon and evening. Sunday looks like on/off showers and storms throughout the day. There will be some dry time, just not a whole lot. Highs both day near 90 degrees.

Next week looks to kick off similarly, with more moisture and a good chance for showers and storms. The set-up may back off slightly late-week, but for now, cheer on the rain!

I hope you have a great day and an even better weekend!