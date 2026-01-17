Forecast: Another cold night for the area & some spots will drop down to freezing

FLORIDA — Another COLD night for the area. Some folks will drop down to freezing.

Alright…let’s talk Florida “snow."

Both the EURO and GFS models are once again flirting with a little white stuff in the far western Panhandle late Sunday. The maps you see are projected snowfall totals through Sunday night. Euro is actually a bit more aggressive than the GFS.

AccuWeather

AccuWeather

Before anyone loads up at Publix...

• This is NOT Tampa Bay snow

• This is NOT a state-wide event

• This is a north of I-10, blink-and-you-miss-it situation. Best chances early Sunday morning.

Click here for a list of cold weather shelters in the Tampa Bay area.

Could a few flakes fly in the Panhandle or Southern Georgia? Absolutely!

Will most of Florida notice? Absolutely not!

Will social media lose its mind anyway? Of course.

Bottom line: If you live in Pensacola, Destin or near the border, keep an eye on it.

If you live south of that, enjoy the cold and keep the sand shovels where they belong.