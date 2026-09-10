Forecast: Another day, another PM downpour

TAMPA — Good Thursday Tampa Bay! Surprise, we have another chance of afternoon showers and storms in the forecast. Temps hit about near 90 degrees near lunchtime, feeling into the triple digits before the rain. Models have lead for a slightly lesser rain chance for today, still at times could be pretty heavy just to the east of Tampa. Most of the activity will wrap around sunset.

Similar pattern sticks around over the next few days. Southerly flow settles in a bit more over the weekend. Mornings are dry, PM downpours are expected.

I hope you all have a great day!