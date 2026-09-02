Forecast: Another wave of rain arrives tonight.

Another round of evening storms.

Dry weather to start today with pleasant temperatures in the 70s. We'll warm up today into the low 90s by mid-afternoon with little rain before 2 pm. A few sct'd pop-ups will be around during the rest of the afternoon. Then in the evening heavier rain coverage is likely along the coast followed by a period of light rain. Localized flooding will again be likely.

Thursday and Friday we'll see more of a southeast flow. This will keep rain chances higher along the I-75 corridor but the rain will be more sct'd instead of one large wave.

This weekend there is a chance of light on-shore flow, which could mean higher sct'd rain chances near the coast early, followed by heavier showers east of I-75.

Have a great day!