Forecast: Back to heat advisories today

Heat advisory from noon to 7 pm today.

It's back! We're heading back to school today with a big dose of heat. Morning temperatures are in the 70s but in most cases, it really feels like it's in the 80s already. With the winds returning off the Gulf today, the humidity this morning is noticeably higher.

A heat advisory kicks in at noon today and goes through 7 pm. Temperatures will reach the low and mid-90s but the heat index will climb to 105-109F at times. Try to get all of your outdoor chores or workouts done well before the advisory kicks in or maybe after 8 pm this evening.

There will be a chance for a couple of pop-up downpours today but coverage looks very low, 20% at best. That rain coverage will drop even lower for Wednesday and Thursday with rain chance of only 10%. That will likely mean more heat and a return to heat advisories through midweek.

The hot weather and low rain coverage is likely to last into the weekend with highs in the mid-90s on Saturday and Sunday.

Have a great Tuesday!