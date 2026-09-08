Forecast: Back to PM rain chances

Evening rain chances return today.

Offshore flow is back! That means the morning is not only mostly dry, but temperatures are also significantly more comfortable. Most towns are starting in the 70s with light winds. There are some patches of low clouds around and potentially a little bit of patchy fog.

Expect dry conditions through midday today, followed by sct'd rain and storms developing during the afternoon and evening. The general movement of the rain will be NE to SW, pushing the storms toward the Bay and Gulf later in the day. Following the rain, temperatures will fall to comfortable levels by the evening, with most towns dropping to the upper 70s after 8pm.

This pattern will hold generally through the weekend though there will be some minor variations at times with a potential for a more south or southeast wind on Friday and Saturday.

Have a great Tuesday!