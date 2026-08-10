Forecast: Back to school with more heat and less rain

Heading back to school with less rain and more heat.

The weather will not be an issue as you get everyone out the door for our first day of Back to School 2026. The skies are clear, temperatures are in the 70s, and the morning will be rain-free.

That's a pattern that will be with us all week: lower rain coverage. We'll see rain coverage at 30% today and down to only about 20% for the rest of the week.

With lower rain coverage, highs will reach the low to mid-90s each day.

The heat lasts into the weekend with even lower rain coverage for Saturday and Sunday. Highs this weekend will be near-record levels.

Have a great first day back to school!