Forecast: Beautiful fall weather continues Monday

Beautiful fall weather continues.

After starting the day in the 50s and 60s, temperatures will warm into the 80s this afternoon. We'll see mostly sunny skies.

Tuesday will see another comfy start, though maybe not quite as cool as Monday morning. Temperatures in the upper 50s and 60s early will once again warm into the mid and some upper-80s during the afternoon. Skies on Tuesday will be sunny.

Wednesday will bring a few extra afternoon clouds and maybe a quick shower east of I-75 but for most it'll just be another nice day.

Overall, no major storm systems are expected to move through over the next 5-7 days. Our next more significant front may arrive by the start of next week.

TROPICS: Tropical storm Lorenzo formed in the central Atlantic this morning. The system is not a threat to land and is expected to remain a tropical storm as it turns north and northeast later in the week.