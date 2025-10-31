Forecast: Becoming sunny and staying cool.

Feeling like real fall on this Halloween.

Fall weather has definitely arrived. We've got temperatures in the 40s and 50s this morning with a few sct'd clouds. With winds turning out of the north today we should see fewer clouds and no showers. Temperatures all morning will stay in the 60s and not get into the 70s until after midday. Some towns north of I-4 may not get out of the 60s all day.

Trick-or-treat weather looks fantastic. It'll definitely feel like real Halloween with temperatures in the 60s in most towns around the time the kids head out. It will be dry with relatively light winds. No rain is expected.

Another cool start on Saturday morning with widespread 50s and some upper 40s north of I-4. Saturday will be the best of the weekend days with sunny skies and highs in the mid-70s.

The forecast has changed for Sunday. The storm system that looked to mainly impact us on Monday morning is moving a bit faster. This means clouds will likely be on the increase Sunday morning. Sunday does not look as sunny as Saturday. During the afternoon, it's likely we'll see some showers around.

Those showers will likely last for some into the first half of Monday. Once this storm moves past us, we'll see sunny and dry weather for the rest of next week with highs returning closer to typical levels around 80 degrees.

TROPICS: Melissa will transition to a non-tropical system today as it races toward the North Atlantic. Nothing else is expected to develop behind Melissa right now.