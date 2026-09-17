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Forecast: Breezy winds and low rain chances

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
One Minute Weather Tampa Bay 28
WFTS
One Minute Weather Tampa Bay 28
Posted

TAMPA — Good Thursday afternoon and evening Tampa Bay! Skies stay mostly dry and a few isolated showers could spark south of I-4. Temps near 90 degrees with the humidity a tad lower so feels-like temps are 5 degrees warmer than the actual reading. Breezy northeast winds are still possible and gust up to 25 mph+ are likely.

Into Friday, a weekend upper level low arrives to deliver better rain chances. This is a non-tropical low pressure, but heavy rain likely in the afternoons/evenings. No washouts! Highs stay near 90 degrees and this will continue into next week!

I hope you all have a great day!

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