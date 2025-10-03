Forecast: Breezy with sct'd PM showers later today

We're starting off with dry weather again this morning. Temperatures are in the 70s and there is a noticeable northeast breeze. The wind will continue to be gusty not just today but also right through the weekend. This will make getting out on the water a bit more difficult. Small craft advisories have been issued for the Bay and near-shore waters of the Gulf through Sunday.

Look for a mix of clouds and clear skies early. Today, Saturday, and Sunday will be dry in the morning through at least midday. During the afternoons, however, numerous sct'd showers and even a couple of thunderstorms are possible. Though these showers will be small in most spots, the rain they will produce may be briefly heavy. Friday's rain coverage will be around 40% and this will increase to 60% on Saturday and Sunday afternoon. The heaviest coverage each day will be east of the coast. Highs will remain in the 80s.

TROPICS: Higher rain chances this weekend will be caused by a weak low-pressure pressure as it crosses the state. It's unlikely this system will develop, but the NHC is watching it. Any development with this low would happen in the Gulf as it moves away from Florida.

In the Atlantic, another strong tropical wave will develop next week. This one could impact the Leeward Islands as a named storm. Right now it looks unlikely that this system would make it to the U.S. east coast because of a strong cold front that will also be moving through the region next week.