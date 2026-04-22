Forecast: Clouds stick around with mild highs

TAMPA — Good Wednesday afternoon Tampa Bay! Skies continue to be filled with clouds depending on where you are. Temps are right at the upper 70s and low 80s. Clouds should thin throughout the afternoon & evening. Lows fall into the 60s later on.

Thursday looks to be very similar with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs rising to the low to mid 80s. by the afternoon. An isolated 10% chance is possible tomorrow and into the weekend.

As we look ahead at the weekend skies looks to stay very similar! Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Mostly sunny skies, and an isolated chance in the afternoon. Noticeable humidity will also be felt. Nothing oppressive, but noticeable.

Next week looks to approach nearly 90 degrees!

Have a great day!