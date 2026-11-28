Good evening, Tampa Bay! If you’re mapping out your plans for the rest of the Thanksgiving weekend, our cool, quiet post-frontal pattern is holding steady right through Saturday. Expect plenty of cloud cover to linger overhead, keeping afternoon temperatures on the crisp, comfortable side with daytime highs topping out in the mid-to-upper 60s (around 66°F to 68°F). Winds will stay very light—starting calm early before shifting gently out of the northeast around 5 mph—making for smooth boating on the bay and ideal conditions for a morning run, bike ride, or post-holiday shopping. Saturday night remains cloudy and calm, with overnight lows settling comfortably into the upper 50s.

Heading into Sunday, temperatures begin to moderate just a touch as winds veer around to the southeast at about 6 mph. Skies will stay mostly cloudy through the day, with afternoon highs climbing right back to a pleasant 70 degrees and dry weather holding firm through sunset. Keep an eye on the clock late Sunday night: as moisture starts creeping back ahead of our next approaching system, a slight 20% chance of isolated showers moves in after 1:00 AM with overnight lows hovering around 65 degrees, setting the stage for a wetter start to the new workweek.