TAMPA — Good Monday Tampa Bay! We have quite the week of weather ahead with a cold front on the way. Mild temps to kick off our Monday with temps in the upper 60s and low 70s. Mostly cloudy skies dominate overhead, but the majority of us will not encounter any rain. After the sun sets, the clouds hang on with temps falling into the 60s.

Tuesday stays mostly dry with mostly cloudy skies as well and temps rise into the mid 70s. Our next system looks to move in late Tuesday into Wednesday with the next best chance of rain. This will be our most active day of the week with on/off chances throughout the day. Highs will struggle into the low 70s, but should dry out by Thanksgiving.

For now, Thanksgiving looks sunny, cooler with morning lows in the 60s and highs barely hitting 70 degrees as a cold front moves through. Expect the rest of the week to be Florida-chilly! Highs in the 60s and lows in the 50s.

I hope you all have a great day!