Forecast: Cold start, warmer afternoon

Slow warm-up continues today.

We're looking at another chilly start this morning with 30s common north of Tampa and 40s elsewhere. A few communities near the water are in the low 50s.

Look for sunny skies this afternoon and highs in the mid-70s.

Friday looks to start generally in the 40s and 50s again. During the afternoon we'll see mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid and upper-70s.

The weekend is looking great for any outdoor plans. Highs will climb to around 80 both Saturday and Sunday. The morning will be comfy and cool with temperatures generally in the 50s to start each day.

No rain is expected over the next 7 days.

TROPICS: No development expected over the next 7 days.