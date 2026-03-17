Forecast: Cold weather returns

Winter makes a return to central Florida.

Unusually cold weather for mid-March today! We'll start the day in the 40s with some upper 30s north. The wind will make it feel even colder at times. There will be clouds from time to time today. Combine that with a north breeze, and most towns will have trouble making it far about 60F today.

Look for another cold overnight as temperatures dip into the low and mid-40s for most, with some upper 30s north of the Bay. The winds will be lighter at least, so we won't have to worry about a very cold, chilly wind. By the afternoon, look for highs on Wednesday to reach near 70F.

Thursday will be milder as the cold air continues to weaken. We'll start in the 40s and 50s and end up in the mid-70s during the afternoon.

By the weekend, temperatures will finally return near where they should be, with highs in around 80 and morning temperatures in the 50s. The humidity will remain comfortable right through Sunday.