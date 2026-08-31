Forecast: Consistent PM rain chances ahead

TAMPA — Hey Tampa Bay! It is Monday and it hot and humid here with highs near 90 degrees. Later in the afternoon with the sea breeze larger areas of rain will move in from the east, increasing the potential for heavy rain along the coast west of I-75 after 4 pm. The evening commute and afternoon practices are likely to be impacted.

This is the likely set up for the next few days! Temps near 90 degrees with heavier downpours in the afternoons and evenings. Potentially continuing into the weekend.

I hope you all have a great day!