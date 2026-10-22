Forecast: Cool start with a sunny, mild, afternoon

Good morning, Tampa Bay! If you’re stepping out early this Thursday morning, it feels incredible out there. We’re waking up to clear skies, low humidity, and temperatures in the lower 60s around the bay, with upper 50s inland. A gentle northeast breeze near 8 mph is keeping things comfortable for an early run or dog walk.

That dry continental air gives us another picture-perfect fall day. Expect wall-to-wall blue skies from start to finish, with afternoon highs topping out right at 80 degrees, light northeast winds around 10 mph, and zero chance of rain. Tonight stays clear and crisp, dropping back down to 60 degrees.

Looking ahead, Friday holds bright and pleasant near 81 degrees, but the wind makes a serious comeback this weekend. Strong high pressure building to our north will tighten the pressure gradient, driving gusty northeast winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts topping 30 to 35 mph on Saturday and Sunday. Highs stay capped in the low 80s under sunny skies—great for patio weather, but expect choppy bay waters and a stiff headwind on outdoor bike rides.