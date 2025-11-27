Forecast: Cooler weather arrives for Thanksgiving

Cooler and breezy for Thanksgiving Day.

Temperatures today will briefly reach the low 70s midday. Skies will be mostly cloudy and winds will be increasing throughout the day. As the winds increase, cooler, drier air will begin to move in. Temperatures will drop into the 60s mid-afternoon and will continue to drop overnight.

Friday morning will be cold. Temperatures will be in the 40s and 30s. With strong gust winds, wind chills will dip into the 30s. If you're going out to do early Friday morning showers, bring plenty of warm clothes, including gloves, scarves and hats. The wind will make it feel much colder. Friday afternoon will be sunny and cool with highs in the 60s.

Another chilly start in the 40s is likely on Saturday. Saturday afternoon will be much milder with highs in the mid-70s.

Warmer weather returns on Sunday with highs in the low 80s under partly sunny skies.

Our next significant chance of rain will arrive on Tuesday.

TROPICS: No development expected over the next 7 days.