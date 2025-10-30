Forecast: Cooler weather has arrived

A big change has arrived in Florida with our first real batch of fall weather.

Look for gusty winds today and a mix of some sun and lots of clouds. Any of the clouds today may produce a quick shower or sprinkle, especially west of I-75. Highs will only reach the low to mid-70s this afternoon.

The coldest morning of the season will be Friday with temperatures in the 50s near the beaches and Bay south with 40s more common north of I-4 and east of I-75. Highs on Halloween will reach the low 70s. Trick-or-Treat temps will start in the low 70s but will quickly fall into the 60s for the evening, making it feel very fall-like.

The nice weather lasts through the weekend. Saturday will be sunny with highs in the 70s. We'll see a few clouds increase on Sunday with highs back to the upper 70s or even low 80s.

Expect a chance of showers by Monday with mostly cloudy skies.

TROPICS: Melissa will move out of the Bahamas today as it accelerates forward toward Bermuda. Bermuda may see strong gusts overnight. The last stop for the storm will be Newfoundland on Saturday morning, where heavy rain and strong winds are possible, especially around St. John's.