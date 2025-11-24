Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Forecast: Dense Fog Advisory in effect

TAMPA — Good Monday Morning Tampa Bay! It is a foggy morning with thick pockets in some spots. A Dense Fog Advisory is up from now until 9 AM. Please be careful on the roadways. Eventually the fog will clear and temps will rise from the mid 60s to the mid 80s. It will be a hot day. This will be the same weather pattern basically until Wednesday. That will usher in our next cold front that will leaving feeling mild just in time for Turkey Day. Highs on Thursday in the upper 70s with lows in the 50s. This cooler air will liner into Friday as well. The weekend stays nice and dry as highs rebound back to normal in the upper 70s.

