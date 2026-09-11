Forecast: Dry morning with hot temps & pm storms

TAMPA — Good Friday morning Tampa Bay! It is a quiet and mild start for now with most seeing a mix of sun and clouds and temps in the 70s. Muggy air takes over and highs rise to nearly 90 degrees feeling over 100 at times. Tropical moisture continues and showers and storms are likely east of 75 after 2 PM through sunset. Localized heavy downpours, frequent lightning, gusty winds, and isolated flash flooding is possible.

Over the weekend this pattern continues with more southerly winds. Heavy rain in the afternoons and evenings mainly in the interior. Get used to conditions like this cause it doesn't look like we will see much variation for a while.

I hope you all have a great day!