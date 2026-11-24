TAMPA — Good Tuesday Tampa Bay! It is a mostly quiet a day here in Tampa Bay with mostly cloudy skies and the sun trying its best to make an appearance. Daytime highs will top out in the low to mid 70s through the afternoon. Most of the rain chances today have passed, but tomorrow looks to be the better chance for rain ahead of our next system. This evening stays cloudy in the 60s.

Tomorrow brings in our next disturbance and on/off showers are possible, mainly in the interior and along the east coast of Florida. Some spots could pick up on 2-4" of rain with isolated spots even more. A Flood Watch is up for the east coast until 1 AM on Thursday. Temps stay in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Thanksgiving could be gray and windy to start. Temps in the 60s that won't rise very much with gusts in the 20 mph range. Skies will remain dry and cloudy with temps barely reaching 70 degrees. Friday is where the cooler air really moves in with morning low in the 50s and highs in the 60s with clouds into the weekend!

I hope you all have a great day!