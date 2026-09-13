Forecast: Ending the weekend with PM showers and storms

TAMPA — Good Sunday morning Tampa Bay! It is a nice and quiet morning with temps in the 70s and mostly dry skies. A few isolated showers are possible in the morning along the coast and near the 75 corridor before more widespread activity in the afternoon evening in the interior. Localized heavy downpours and isolated flooding is possible. Onshore flow continues till Tuesday.

Tuesday bring back easterly winds which keeps the morning showers at bay and the afternoon and evening activity closer to the 75 corridor and the coast. Wednesday is trending drier for now with more moisture returning Thursday into the weekend. Highs will eventually fall slightly to near the upper 80s.

I hope you all have a great day!