Forecast: Expect heavy rain coverage this afternoon.

Rain is likely tonight; some will be heavy.

The morning hours today look dry and comfortable, with temperatures in the 70s to start the day. A few sct'd low clouds will also be common, but widespread fog is not expected. Expect more sunshine this morning compared to yesterday, with temperatures warming into the low 90s by midday.

As far as the afternoon goes, wet is really the best way to describe it. Rain coverage looks to be high today, with the showers and storms popping up earlier in the afternoon along the coast as the sea breeze hangs out near the Bay.

Later this evening, as the east coast sea breeze arrives in our area, another flare-up of rain is likely. Some of this will be accompanied by localized flooding and frequent lightning.

Rain chances look to stay high for the rest of the week and into the weekend.