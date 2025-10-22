Forecast: Fog early followed by a nice and sunny Wednesday

TAMPA — Good Wednesday morning Tampa Bay! It is a mild and foggy start with temps in the upper 60s and low 70s. Partly cloudy skies take over as highs approach the mid to upper 80s. A weak cold front will pass on through this evening and drop humidity levels and temps over the next two days. Morning lows in the 60s with some upper 50s along the Nature Coast. Highs hang in the mid 80s. Friday and Saturday look breezy with gusts at times in the 20-25 mph range. The end of the weekend into next week looks like a few showers could sneak in with easterly flow.

I hope you all have a great day!