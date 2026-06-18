Forecast: Heat advisories issued today

Heat advisory from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Temperatures this morning are already in the low 80s for many west of I-75, with 70s common farther east. Highs will reach the low and mid-90s this afternoon. The humidity has increased due to strong south winds ahead of the remnants of Arthur. This will lead to a heat index that may approach 110°F this afternoon. Heat advisories have been issued.

If you work outside, take plenty of breaks and hydrate with ice water throughout. If you have a choice of when you need to be outside, do so before 9 am or after 8 pm. Heat indexes will reach 100°F by 10 am today in most spots.

The heat will likely continue into Friday and possibly through the weekend, too.

We will see a chance of pop-up storms today, and maybe even higher coverage on Friday and Saturday. Most of these, however, will be limited to areas east of I-75 right through the weekend.