Forecast: Heat Advisories remain & more rain in the forecast

TAMPA — Good Friday Tampa Bay! Spoiler alert... it is another hot day in Tampa Bay with heat advisories up until 7 PM with feels-like temps near 111 degrees! Normal highs in the low to mid 90s. The good news is that today looks like the best chance for rain in the forecast. Hopefully you're under that 40% to get some heat relief.

The weekend looks good for outdoor plans! It is just going to be hot and humid with temps in the low to mid 90s. I wouldn't doubt another two days of heat advisories. Saturday is the better rain chance at about 30%. Sunday looks pretty dry for now.

Next week kicks off dry with temps in the low to mid 90s. Rain chances still stay low for now.

I hope you all have a great day!