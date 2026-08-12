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Forecast: Heat index will near 110, heat advisory returns

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Mostly sunny and hot, highs in the 90s.
August 12, 2026 WX AM
Forecast: Heat index expected to near 110 as heat advisory returns
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Heat advisory from noon to 7 p.m.

The weather pattern hasn't changed, so expect a repeat of heat and humidity today with very little rain. Morning temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s will warm into the low and mid-90s by this afternoon. The heat index will approach near 110F.

The reason for the heat is a lack of rainfall. Rain coverage today will only be 10-20%, with most of that east of the coast.

Don't expect things to change much for Thursday. Heat advisories and low rain coverage are likely to return as we go into Thursday.

There is hope for a little bit more rain coverage on Friday with rain chances increasing to 30%. More pop-ups also means a few more clouds in the afternoon.

That higher rain chance may last into Saturday, but overall the weather will stay about the same through the weekend with plenty of heat and lower-than-normal rain chances.

Afternoon rain coverage will begin to return to more normal levels by the middle of next week as moisture levels build back up and afternoon pop-ups become more common.

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