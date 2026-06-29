Forecast: Heat advisory north today

Heat advisory today north of the Bay.

We're starting off with typical warm weather this morning. Temperatures are in the 70s and low 80s, with some towns feeling like it's 90 degrees near the coast. Highs will climb into the 90s this afternoon with heat index values up to 105F for most, except those north of the Bay where the heat index may reach 110F.

There will be some scattered showers and storms popping up today. They will begin along the Highway 19 corridor and slowly shift west during the afternoon, with the heaviest coverage east of I-75. The rain chances will be 40% west of I-75 and 60% east of I-75 for the afternoon and evening.

Rain chances will increase to 60% on Tuesday and Wednesday, thanks to a nearby weak front.

For the rest of the week and the holiday weekend, expect around a 40% chance of rain and temperatures in the low to mid-90s.

Have a great week!