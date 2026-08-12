Forecast: Heat Index to 110 in some spots

HEAT INDEX TO 110 IN SOME SPOTS — Good Wednesday Tampa Bay! Another hot one is in store for us with temps in the 90s. Another heat advisory has feels-like temps near 110 in some spots. The heat is due to a lack of rainfall. We'd be lucky if we get 20% today and tomorrow. Heat advisories likely continue throughout the week.

There is hope for a little bit more rain coverage on Friday with rain chances increasing to 30%. More pop-ups also means a few more clouds in the afternoon.

That higher rain chance may last into Saturday, but overall the weather will stay about the same through the weekend with plenty of heat and lower-than-normal rain chances.

Afternoon rain coverage will begin to return to more normal levels by the middle of next week as moisture levels build back up and afternoon pop-ups become more common.

I hope you all stay cool!