Forecast: Heavy downpours expected later today

TAMPA — Good Wednesday Tampa Bay! It is a hot and humid start to the day with temps near 90 degrees. Showers and storms funnel in after lunchtime and at times could be pretty heavy. Likely more scattered to begin with before the sea breeze takes over and a second wave of heavy downpours moves through later this evening.

Rain chances remain elevated over the weekend and into early next week. Most of the activity will be in the afternoons and evening with highs near 90 degrees.

Stay dry my friends!