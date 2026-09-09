Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
4  WX Alerts
Weather

Actions

Forecast: Heavy downpours expected later today

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
One Minute Weather Tampa Bay 28
WFTS
One Minute Weather Tampa Bay 28
Posted

TAMPA — Good Wednesday Tampa Bay! It is a hot and humid start to the day with temps near 90 degrees. Showers and storms funnel in after lunchtime and at times could be pretty heavy. Likely more scattered to begin with before the sea breeze takes over and a second wave of heavy downpours moves through later this evening.

Rain chances remain elevated over the weekend and into early next week. Most of the activity will be in the afternoons and evening with highs near 90 degrees.

Stay dry my friends!

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.