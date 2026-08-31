Forecast: Heavy evening rains return

Evening rains likely again today.

What we saw over the weekend will replay again and again over the next several days.

We'll start today with comfy temps and dry weather. Temperatures in the 70s early will warm to the low 90s by early afternoon under mostly sunny skies. It'll feel humid throughout the day.

Later in the afternoon, a few showers and storms will pop-up along the sea breeze near the coast. Then, later this evening, larger areas of rain will move in from the east, increasing the potential for heavy rain along the coast west of I-75 after 4 pm. The evening commute is likely to be impacted. Some will see localized flooding which will slow down travel.

Expect a repeat of this pattern Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday too.

TROPICS: Low pressure in the northern Gulf has a brief window to become a tropical depression or tropical storm today as it heads toward the Houston area on Tuesday. Flooding rains are possible across southeast and east Texas on Tuesday.