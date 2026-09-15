Forecast: Heavy rain expected with storms this afternoon & early evening

TAMPA — Good Tuesday afternoon and evening Tampa Bay! Scattered showers and storms likely continue to move west throughout the afternoon and early evening. Highs go from the 90s to the upper 70s and low 80s.

Northeast breezes will kick in Wednesday. The first part of the day will be humid with isolated showers likely. Then, during the late afternoon and evening, look for a noticeable drop in the humidity and a lot less rain, giving us a mostly dry evening on Wednesday.

That more northeast wind will very slightly reduce the humidity during Wednesday afternoon and evening and this may last into Thursday before muggy weather returns by the weekend.