Forecast: Heavy rain likely again

TAMPA — Good Wednesday Tampa Bay! More cloud cover on tap for us today with heavy downpours likely this afternoon and evening. Highs struggle to hit 90 degrees with more clouds around. Localized flooding is possible again.

Thursday and Friday we'll see more of a southeast flow. This will keep rain chances higher along the I-75 corridor, but the rain will be more scattered instead of one large wave.

Over the weekend, onshore flow could return meaning some morning chances near the coast followed by afternoon and evening chances near I-75. Temps stay near normal to around 90 degrees.

I hope you all have a great day!