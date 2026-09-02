Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Forecast: Heavy rain likely again

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
One Minute Weather Tampa Bay 28
WFTS
One Minute Weather Tampa Bay 28
Posted

TAMPA — Good Wednesday Tampa Bay! More cloud cover on tap for us today with heavy downpours likely this afternoon and evening. Highs struggle to hit 90 degrees with more clouds around. Localized flooding is possible again.

Thursday and Friday we'll see more of a southeast flow. This will keep rain chances higher along the I-75 corridor, but the rain will be more scattered instead of one large wave.

Over the weekend, onshore flow could return meaning some morning chances near the coast followed by afternoon and evening chances near I-75. Temps stay near normal to around 90 degrees.

I hope you all have a great day!

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.