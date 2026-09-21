Forecast: High evening rain chances return.

Another round of evening storms likely.

We're waking up to comfy temps this morning, with most towns in the low to mid-70s. The humidity is a touch lower too, making it feel nicer. Don't expect much rain today through 2 p.m., with sunny skies and highs reaching the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

A few sct'd storms will pop up near the coast mid to late afternoon. These will be of the hit-or-miss variety and will not move much. Meanwhile, the east coast sea breeze will be pushing more significant rain in our direction mid-afternoon with sct'd storms likely by then east of I-75.

As that sea breeze reaches the west coast, it'll help to enhance the storms that we already have in place and pop additional rain as well. Coverage west of I-75 looks to be high again this evening, very similar to the pattern we saw on Sunday.

The rain will move out into the Gulf so check the radar often if you're heading to a beach for the sunset tonight.