Forecast: High rip risk, Coastal Flood Advisory, & scattered showers and storms

TAMPA — Good Friday afternoon & evening! Sun is trying is best to be back out again and temps are rising in the mid to upper 80s. Scattered showers and storms are expected again this afternoon and evening, but the coverage will be a bit less compared to the last few days.

As Isaias moves to our west, we will have a high rip risk into the weekend and seas 6-10 feet. Additionally, during high tide we could see water up 1-3 feet. A coast flood advisory is active as well.

This weekend features some scattered showers and storms around 50-60% each day mainly in the PM hours. Highs in the mid 80s. Next week skies look to dry out and abundant sunshine returns. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

I hope you all have a great day!