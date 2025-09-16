Forecast: Higher humidity returns soon

Temperatures this morning are a little milder compared to Monday, but at least the humidity levels are still comfortable. We're in the 70s now with mostly clear skies.

Look for plenty of sunshine for the first half of today. Temperatures will warm into the upper 80s and low 90s. We'll see a slight chance for some pop-up rain this afternoon and evening, with the coverage of around 20% closer to the coast and maybe 30% well east of I-75.

It looks like a brief increase in moisture levels on Wednesday will pop our rain coverage to 60% on Wednesday afternoon. Most of these storms should be done by Wednesday evening. Coverage may be higher closer to the coast on Wednesday afternoon.

Look for rain chances to level off at about 30-40% for the rest of the week and into the weekend. Humidity levels will also be higher with highs in the low 90s and upper 80s.

TROPICS: The NHC is watching two areas out in the Atlantic. The first is a broad low-pressure in the central Atlantic. This is likely to develop into Gabrielle as it turns northwest. Right now, it does not look to be a threat to the US.

Another wave will come off the African coast this week. This one has a low chance of developing over the next week.