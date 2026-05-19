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Forecast: Higher PM rain coverage today

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Sct'd PM storms return. Low 90s.
May 19, 2026 WEATHER AM
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Sct'd storms along the coast return today.

No rain out there this morning. We'll see sunny skies & temperatures in the 70s to start the day. Expect sunny, hot & dry weather into the early afternoon. Highs will reach into the low 90s by 2 pm in most places.

After 3 pm, the chance of showers & thunderstorms will increase substantially across the region. The storms will move from east to west with the heaviest rains most likely along the coast, west of I-75. The coverage today may be upwards of 60%.

Rain coverage will drop starting tomorrow & into the weekend due to drier air above us. There will still be afternoon storms, but at a reduced rate. Coverage through the weekend will be 20-30%.

Have a great day!

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