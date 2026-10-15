Forecast: Highs near 90 degrees & pm showers return

TAMPA — Good Thursday Tampa Bay! Today we see partly cloudy skies and highs should warm near 90 degrees. Winds shift our of the southeast and humidity levels are definitely back to muggy levels. After 2 PM we will start to see isolated to a few showers and storms mainly south of I-4. Most should warp up just around sunset with temps in the 70s.

Friday is where the pattern becomes more active. Starting off dry in the upper 70s with more clouds in our skies. With our front on the way and a colliding sea breeze showers and storms will fire up more widespread in the afternoons and evenings.

For the weekend, models have shifted a bit and our front looks to come in stronger which means more rain, cooler temps, and gusty winds. Saturday is the wetter day with clouds hanging around. Highs struggle in the upper 70s and low 80s with blustery winds. Sunday dries out and feels like fall in Florida. Gusts up to 20 mph.

Next week, if this current pattern holds, is nice and dry with little to no rain chances and lows in the 60s and highs in the low 80s.

Have a great day!