Forecast: Hot and sunny Friday with storms over the weekend

TAMPA — Good Friday afternoon, Tampa Bay! It is hot as highs rise back again to near 90 degrees in the interior, mid to upper 80s in Tampa.

The weekend brings our next best chance of rain as a cold front approaches from the west.

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It will be warm and muggy with most starting in the 70s and topping out at almost 90 degrees. Winds will pick up ahead of the front, and we could see gusts of 30 mph on Saturday afternoon.

The front looks to bring some good rain and storms to Citrus County first around the early afternoon. Around Tampa, closer to sunset and south of Tampa into the evening and overnight.

The Storm Prediction Center has put us under a level 2/5 risk for strong-to-severe storms for those north of Tampa and south of I-4, and under a level 1/5 risk for Saturday.

Damaging winds are the main threat, but the front looks to lose a lot of steam as it approaches.

Some lingering showers south of Tampa are possible on Sunday, but the majority of us will dry out. Temps fall to near 80 degrees. Next week dries out, with near-90-degree heat returning.

I hope you all have a great day and an even better weekend!