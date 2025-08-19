Forecast: Hot, humid and lesser rain chances

TAMPA — Good Tuesday morning Tampa Bay! Another sticky and steamy morning is on tap for us today. Morning lows start in the upper 70s and low 80s. Highs climb into the low to mid 90s, feeling near 104 in some spots! PM showers and storms likely initiate along the coast and hang out near the 75 corridor today. As Erin moves well away from the east coast of Florida, most of the moisture gets pulled to the east coast mid to late week. Temps stay in the low to mid 90s. Heavier and more scattered rain chances into the weekend.

I hope you all have a great day!