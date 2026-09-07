Forecast: Labor Day Thunderstorms Likely

Labor Day rain is likely.

If you have outdoor plans today, check the radar often. We'll see sct'd showers in the morning and coverage will only increase as we go into midday and the early afternoon. Rain chances are up to 70%, with lightning and thunder widespread. The storms will impact Bay and Gulf waters as well so if you're going out in a boat, please give any pop-up storms plenty of room.

The pattern will change again beginning on Tuesday. Winds will turn off-shore beginning on Tuesday and last the rest of the week. This means drier mornings and higher rain chances along the coast in the evening. Off-shore winds also mean the mornings will feel cooler and less humid.

Have a safe Labor Day!